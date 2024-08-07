Support truly

Jack Black has said that he is “still friends” with his Tenacious D bandmate Kyle Gass, following the public dispute over a joke made by Gass about the attempted assassination of Donald Trump.

The comedy rock duo were performing onstage in Australia last month when Gass made a quip about the shooting of the former president. In the aftermath, Black publically condemned the joke, and announced that the remainder of the Tenacious D tour had been abandoned.

However, speaking at the premiere of his new film Borderlands, Black appeared to brush aside speculation of a rift, telling Variety: “We need to take a break. Everybody needs a break sometimes. And we’ll be back.”

Asked whether he and Gass had spoken since the cancellation of the Tenacious D tour, the School of Rock actor replied: “Yeah, we’re friends. That hasn’t changed. These things take time sometimes… And we’ll be back when it feels right.”

The joke in question saw Black tell his bandmate to “make a wish,” prompting Gass to respond, as he blew out a candle: “Don’t miss Trump next time.”

In a statement released on Tuesday 16 July, Black said he had been “blindsided by what was said at the show on Sunday”. The Bernie actor added that he did not “condone hate speech or encourage political violence in any form”.

“After much reflection, I no longer feel it is appropriate to continue the Tenacious D tour, and all future creative plans are on hold,” Black continued. “I am grateful to the fans for their support and understanding.”

Jack Black and Kyle Gass, of Tenacious D ( Getty )

Gass, meanwhile, apologised for the incident on social media, writing: “I don’t condone violence of any kind, in any form, against anyone. What happened was a tragedy, and I’m incredibly sorry for my severe lack of judgement. I profoundly apologise to those I’ve let down and truly regret any pain I’ve caused.”

However, the apology was subsequently removed from his Instagram page.

At the premiere of Borderlands, a film adaptation of a hit video game franchise, Black was also seen brandishing the guitar pick from the 2006 film Tenacious D in the Pick of Destiny.

“Look what I wore today: I wore the Pick of Destiny,” Black said . “I love Tenacious D. It’s probably my favourite job, if you can call it that. It’s a work of art, it’s my baby.”