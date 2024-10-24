Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Jack Jones, the Grammy-winning singer best known for performing the theme tune to The Love Boat, has died. He was 86.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, his stepdaughter Nicole Whitty announced that Jones died on Wednesday night at Eisenhower Medical in Rancho Mirage, California, after a two-year battle with leukemia.

More to follow