Jack Russell, the lead singer of the Eighties rock band Great White, has died aged 63.

The group announced Russell’s death in a statement on Friday (16 August) after he died on Thursday. Russell died of Lewy body dementia and multiple system atrophy.

He had only announced his diagnosis last month, when his poor health forced him to retire from touring.

At the time, he said: “I am unable to perform at the level I desire and at the level you deserve. Words cannot express my gratitude for the many years of memories, love, and support.

“Thank you for letting me live my dreams. You have made my life a wonder.”

Russell died surrounded by family, including his wife Heather Ann and son Matthew Hucko.

“Our deepest condolences to the family of Jack Russell,” the band said. “We hope they take comfort in knowing Jack’s incredible voice will live on forever.”

They said his love for the fans and his son “went unmatched”, as did his “love for rock music”, and shared their appreciation for him being by their side “on such an amazing journey, the good and the bad”.

“All those wonderful years together will be held close to our hearts,” the band said, calling him “one of rock’s biggest champions”.

Russell in 2014 ( Shutterstock )

Russell founded the band, originally called Dante Fox, in 1977 with Mark Kendall.

The group’s biggest hits were Ian Hunter cover “Once Bitten, Twice Shy” and “The Angel Song”, released in the late Eighties.

Russell briefly quit Great White in 1996 to pursue a solo career, but returned in 1999. By 2001, Great White had split again.

A year later, Russell and Kendall hired three new musicians and began touring as Jack Russell’s Great White.

While performing at the Station Nightclub in Rhode Island in 2003, the group’s pyrotechnics started a huge fire that killed 100 people, including Great White’s guitarist Ty Longley, and left 230 injured.

The two brothers who owned the club, and installed the highly flammable soundproofing foam around its stage, and the band’s tour manager, were charged in connection with the blaze.

Russell was not charged, but members of the band agreed to pay a $1m settlement.