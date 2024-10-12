Scottish DJ Jackmaster dies aged 38 in Ibiza

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Internationally renowned Scottish DJ Jack Revill, known as Jackmaster, has died at the age of 38, his family announced Saturday (October 12).

The co-founder of the record label and club night Numbers was known for his eclectic taste and ability to switch seamlessly between genres.

“Jack tragically died in Ibiza on the morning of October 12th, following complications arising from an accidental head injury,” a statement on the musician’s Instagram page read.

“His family—Kate, Sean, and Johnny—are utterly heartbroken,” the post continued. “While deeply touched by the overwhelming support from friends, colleagues and fans, the family kindly requests privacy as they navigate the immense grief of this devastating loss.

“Jack’s passion for music and his relentless drive to push creative boundaries through his work at the Numbers label and Rubadub Records in Glasgow, including discovering countless innovative artists, made him a beloved and pioneering figure in the electronic music community both in front of and behind the scenes.

“His talent for blending genres and delivering electrifying DJs sets and productions earned him the respect and admiration of peers and fans across the globe. His legacy will continue to inspire, and his impact on the world of dance music will remain indelible.”

Born in Glasgow in 1986, Revill cut his teeth at the Rubadub record shop in Glasgow before becoming a regular at techno party Monox aged 17. He was awarded Breakthrough DJ at DJ Magazine‘s Best Of British Awards in 2010.

Revill was the subject of controversy in 2018, when he sexually assaulted multiple women at Love Saves The Day Festival in Bristol.

The DJ privately apologized to those he assaulted and subsequently revealed he had overdosed on GHB (gamma-hydroxybutyrate), a nervous system depressant, at the time of the incident.

“During the ensuing blackout, my actions involved attempting to kiss and grab people against their will. I am truly disgusted and ashamed of myself, and I do not wish to use my substance abuse as an excuse for my actions,” he said in an August 2018 statement.

“I am attempting to address my personal issues head on, speaking to those involved personally, making changes to my lifestyle and working to ensure that others receive support,” he added.

On Instagram on Saturday, numerous artists from across the electronic music scene paid tribute to Revill.

English duo Disclosure wrote: “Can’t believe this. Heart broken. Thank you for all the amazing memories & inspiration Jack. This is just awful awful awful.”

Fellow Scottish DJ Ewan McVicar wrote: “The very best to ever do it & the reason i started all this. thanks for inspiring a generation with quality. rest in peace.”

“Ready for Your Love” artists Gorgon City added: “We’re so sorry. love and condolences.”