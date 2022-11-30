Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Country music artist Jake Flint died in his sleep just hours after his wedding on Saturday 26 November, it has emerged.

His wife Brenda Flint posted a video clip from their wedding and captioned the post: “I don’t understand.”

Flint, 37, was based in Tulsa, and grew up in Holdenville.

The cause of his death has not yet been determined.

His long-time publicist Clif Doyal said to The Oklahoman: “He was not only a client, he was a dear friend and just a super nice guy. As you can see from the outpouring on social media, he was loved by everybody. I think a lot of it was just that he was a people person, and he had an amazing sense of humour.”

He added: “He made everybody laugh, and he made everybody feel welcome. He was an ambassador for Oklahoma Red Dirt music.”

Flint’s first music album 2016’s “I’m Not Okay” and subsequently released three more albums-2018’s “Live and Not OK at Cain’s Ballroom,” 2020’s “Jake Flint” and 2021’s “Live and Socially Distanced at Mercury Lounge”.

He was a featured performer on the Future Faces Show at the 2018 Texas Regional Radio Music Awards.

Brenda Cline, Flint’s business adviser said that he was loved by fans as a new artist.

“I have never met a new artist that was so loved and had so many fans. It takes you years to build that — and that’s what Jake had. Oh my gosh, he was adored and loved by everybody. Jake didn’t have an enemy in the world. He was willing to do anything for anybody... and he had a very good business mind. There’s only one Jake Flint,” she was quoted as saying.

Tributes also poured in from other musicians.

“If there’s a heaven and they let me in, I know it’ll be because you went to bat for me, Jake,” wrote Blake Lankford, who is part of the VIIDR - Seventh Day Rebellion songwriter group that counted Flint among its members.

“The world has a dimmer sparkle without you in it,” wrote Buffalo Rogers.

Travis Kidd said Flint “a true legend that will never be forgotten.”