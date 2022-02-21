Tributes are pouring in to celebrate the life of Jamal Edwards, the entrepreneur who set up the online urban music platform SB.TV and launched a string of UK music careers including Dave and Jessie J.

The music mogul’s manager confirmed the news of his death on Sunday (20 January).

Edwards was an ambassador for the Prince’s Trust, a charity headed by the Prince of Wales, and in 2014 he was awarded an MBE for his services to music.

Dua Lipa, AJ Tracey, and Comedian Mo Gilligan have led a wealth of tributes from the entertainment industry and beyond for Edwards.

Gilligan, who hosted the Brit Awards earlier this month, called Edwards a “truly humble and blessed soul”.

He wrote on Twitter: “Your legacy will live on for years and you’ve inspired a whole generation. Rest easy Jamal Edwards.”

Dua Lipa wrote on Instagram: “Heartbroken to hear this news. RIP Jamal. My thoughts are with all his friends and family and the many people’s lives he has touched and brought together. Gone way too soon.”

Rapper AJ Tracey added: “RIP Jamal Edwards, West London legend status.”

Awards organisation Mobo said on Twitter: “We are deeply saddened to learn of Jamal Edwards passing. As the founder of @SBTVonline, his groundbreaking work and legacy in British music and culture will live on.

“Our hearts and thoughts are with his friends and family.”

Amelia Dimoldenberg, the creator of Chicken Shop Dates, also praised Edwards.

She wrote: “Jamal Edwards, one of the most generous people I have ever met. Someone who loved music and truly believed in all the joy it brings. Going above and beyond to connect people and bring ideas to life.

“You have shaped culture and changed the lives of others – never to be forgotten. Thank you for everything. You will be so greatly missed.”

The official Youtube Twitter account said the industry had “lost a legend”, adding: “Jamal Edwards was an inspiration to so many, supporting artists and shaping culture through @SBTVonline. Sending our condolences to Jamal’s family & community.”

Tributes also extended beyond the entertainment landscape, with Chelsea FC taking to Twitter to pay respects to the Blues superfan.

The football club said: “We’re deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Jamal Edwards. An inspiration to many, we’re honoured that he was part of our Chelsea family.

Blues and England player Reece James added his condolences, writing on Twitter: “Rest in peace Jamal Edwards. I’m lost for words.”

Additional reporting from PA