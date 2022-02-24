Ed Sheeran shares heartfelt tribute to Jamal Edwards after his death aged 31

Ed Sheeran has shared a heartfelt tribute to the late music entrepreneur and SBTV founder Jamal Edwards, following his death aged 31.

Edwards died on 20 February following a “sudden illness”. His death prompted a wave of tributes, from artists including AJ Tracey, Rita Ora and Idris Elba.

Sheeran was one of several major artists whose careers Edwards helped launch through SBTV, his online music platform.

Writing on Instagram on Thursday (23 February), Sheeran shared an old picture of the two of them together, alongside the caption: “I haven’t posted anything coz I can’t find the words, I can’t reply coz I don’t know what to say.

“Jamal is my brother. His light shone so bright. He only used it to illuminate others and never asked for anything in return. A stars light shines for millions of years after they go, and his will continue to light up every dark moment, we are all witnessing his power.”

The “Lego House” singer-songwriter went on to say that he “would not be here without” Edwards, both professionally and personally.

“There will never be anything close to what he is,” he added, “but I’m so grateful to have existed within his orbit.

“My brother, come on.”