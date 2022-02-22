Crowds of fans have gathered at a candlelit vigil in west London to pay tribute to SBTV founder Jamal Edwards following his sudden death at the age of 31.

The music entrepreneur gained fame after setting up the new music platform in 2006, and was credited with helping to launch a string of UK music acts to stardom, including Ed Sheeran, Dave and Jessie J.

His death was announced online on Sunday (20 February) and later confirmed by his management.

Mourners lined the streets on Monday evening (21 February) next to the mural of Jamal in his hometown, on Acton High Street in west London.

Earlier in the day, his mother Brenda – a Loose Women panellist – said that Jamal had died on Sunday morning following a “sudden illness”.

Adding that his family and friends were “completely devastated”, she said: “Jamal was an inspiration to myself and so many. Our love for him lives on, his legacy lives on.”

Brenda’s Loose Women co-star Charlene White claimed that the announcement of Jamal’s death was “taken away from” his mother.

The mural of Edwards in Acton (Shutterstock)

Figures from the world of music and beyond have also paid tribute to Jamal, including Dave and Jessie J, whose careers he is credited with helping to launch.

Dave shared a photo of the music entrepreneur to Twitter and wrote: “Thank you for everything words can’t explain”.

Jessie J said in a post on Instagram: “Your light. Your ideas. Your work ethic. Your laugh. Your care for every person you met was unmatched.

“But your friendship. Phew. That’s why my heart is broken. We had plans bro. I can’t believe this is real. I love you @jamaledwards.”

The “Price Tag” singer also shared clips of her and Jamal appearing on Channel 4 series Gogglebox together and a screenshot of a text exchange in which she told the music entrepreneur: “Miss you.”

Jamal had performed at Bubba Oasis social club in Angel, north London on Saturday (19 February) night.

The social club also paid tribute to the music entrepreneur, thanking him for supporting the venue by DJing for them over the weekend despite being “constantly in demand”.

Edwards was a teenager when he launched the youth broadcasting and production film channel SBTV to upload clips he had recorded of his friends performing on the estate where he lived in Acton.

He was an ambassador for the Prince’s Trust, a charity headed by the Prince of Wales, and in 2014 he was awarded an MBE for his services to music.

Additional reporting by Press Association