James Morrison’s wife’s provisional cause of death confirmed by coroner

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Musician James Morrison discovered his wife at their home in Whitminster, Gloucestershire, an inquest into her death has heard.

Gillian Catchpole, 45, was found unresponsive at the property she shared with Morrison and their two young daughters, on the morning of Friday 5 January.

Morrison received a call from a friend who was concerned after being unable to get hold of her, The Telegraph reports.

The singer then found his wife, mother to their two children Ada Rose, five, and Elsie, 15. Following the arrival of emergency services, she was pronounced dead at the scene at 9.37am.

Police officers had reportedly been asked to conduct a welfare check on the mother-of-two a few days prior.

Coroner Roland Wooderson was told by police that there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding her death, during the hearing on Tuesday 9 January.

(Getty Images)

Pathologist Dr Terry Jones gave the provisional cause of Catchpole’s death as hanging, after carrying out the post-mortem examination.

The couple first met when she moved into Morrison’s mother’s home as a lodger, when he was 17.

Morrison, who rose to fame in 2006 with his debut single “You Give Me Something”, previously described meeting Catchpole as a “fairytale” and revealed he had tried to impress her by serenading her with Stevie Wonder songs.

“When she moved in, I started singing all the songs off that album to her. I was playing all of that stuff on the acoustic guitar,” Morrison, 39, told the podcast White Wine Question Time.

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

“I'm not like: ‘I love romance.’ But I do find certain things romantic and the fact that we met each other the way we did. It's like a little fairytale or something.”

Despite their instant connection, Catchpole had a boyfriend when they first met. It wasn’t until two years later that they got together, and married in 2006.

Morrison revealed in 2015 that he had taken time out of the music industry after his father, older brother and nephew all died within three years of one another.

“Spiritually, I had the wind kicked out of me. I stopped believing the world was good,” he told The Independent at the time.

The ‘Broken Strings’ singer shot to fame in 2006 (Michael Buckner/Getty Images)

Catchpole had reportedly been suffering from health problems and underwent a kidney transplant in late 2022.

She wrote on her cafe’s business page in November 2023: “What a difference a year makes. This time last year I was having my kidney transplant and a year on after many ups downs and heartache I am [here] owning my own business.

“At the start of this year I myself never saw this coming. For anyone out there struggling I can tell you from experience it does get better. Thanks to my amazing family and friends that have been there through it all and picked up the many pieces of me and my life. You all know who you are. Today I feel blessed.”

If you are experiencing feelings of distress, or are struggling to cope, you can speak to the Samaritans, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call the National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). This is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.