The United Kingdom’s next Eurovision Song Contest representative has been revealed.

James Newman has been given a second chance to perform at the event after being reselected by officials.

The singer-songwriter was set to appear at the contest in 2020 ahead of its cancellation due to the pandemic.

He will perform a new song that he wrote during lockdown. The rules state that the songs contestants were set to perform last year will no longer be eligible.

The anthemic track the Brit Award-winner was hoping to score with in 2020 was “My Last Breath”. His new song is yet to be released.

Newman, whose single “Waiting All Night” won British Single of the Year at the 2014 Brits, is the brother of John Newman, whose track “Love Me Again” hit number one in 2013.

The musician also has songwriting credits on tracks by Calvin Harris, Ed Sheeran and Kesha, whose Eagles of Death Metal collaboration “Let ‘Em Talk” earned him a Grammy nomination in 2018.

The Eurovision Song Contest will take place in Rotterdam this May, however organisers have said that it will be "impossible" to run it as normal.

To ensure the show goes ahead, four scenarios have been created depending on restrictions.

It has been reported that bosses are currently working on "scenario B", which would mean that everyone in attendance at Rotterdam’s Ahoy Arena would have to social distance and frequently test for Covid-19.

The acts who are able to travel will perform live on stage, while those unable due to restrictions will feature in recorded performances.

The Eurovision Song Contest is currently set to take place on 22 May. Graham Norton will return to present the night’s events.

Additional reporting by Agencies