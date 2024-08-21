Support truly

James Taylor has explained why his planned 2024 Democratic National Convention (DNC) performance ended up getting cut.

The 76-year-old “Fire and Rain” singer was scheduled to perform on night one – Monday (August 19) – of the convention.

He had been spotted earlier in the day rehearsing during sound check at Chicago’s United Center; however, later that night, his set was reportedly cut after the show overran and it came time for President Joe Biden to take the stage.

Taylor addressed his stage absence in an Instagram post shared the next day, writing: “It was exciting to see and hear so many of the speakers at the opening night of the Democratic convention here in Chicago. And we had a great rehearsal with Rickey Minor and terrific singers, Kenya Hathaway and Mathew Jonson before the event.

“Lots of friends got in touch, wishing us well: Kim, Owen Young and me. But it became clear, as the evening unfolded that there wouldn’t be time for our ‘You’ve Got a Friend’ with cello and voices. Maybe the organizers couldn’t anticipate the wild response from the floor of the United Center,” he added.

“Anyway, sorry to disappoint. But a great and inspirational, quintessentially American moment. We were honored to be there.”

Taylor has been a longtime supporter of the Democratic party, previously lending his musical talents to the 2012 DNC, as well as singing “America the Beautiful” at President Barack Obama’s second inauguration.

Night one of the convention saw performances from country singer Mickey Guyton and Americana artist Jason Isbell, while the second night welcomed R&B legend Patti LaBelle and rappers Common and Lil Jon.

The four-day event, which runs from August 19 to August 22, brings together the party’s 5,000 delegates to formally pledge their support of Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz.

James Taylor has been a longtime supporter of the Democratic party ( Getty Images )

During the night’s music-themed roll call, each state and territory’s delegates brought the energy as they emphatically cast their votes in favor of Harris and Walz.

Though the two already secured the official nomination after a five-day round of online voting for delegates wrapped on August 5, the convention acts as a celebration, marking the formal end of the primary election period and the start of the general election season.

So far, the convention has featured keynote speeches from some of the party’s highest profile figures, including President Joe Biden, former President Barack Obama and his wife, former First Lady Michelle Obama and New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Walz will take the podium on day three (August 21), as will former President Bill Clinton and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Then, as is tradition, Harris will wrap up the convention as she formally accepts the nomination to be the Democratic Party’s 2024 presidential candidate on the final night.