Country star Jamey Johnson arrested and charged with drug possession

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Country singer Jamey Johnson is facing a Class E felony after being arrested and charged with drug possession.

The 49-year-old “In Color” singer was pulled over by Tennessee Highway Patrol officers in Williamson County on Sunday (November 17) for speeding.

“We can confirm that Jamey Johnson was arrested on Sunday, November 17 in Williamson County. The incident is still under investigation,” the Tennessee Highway Patrol wrote in a statement.

He was arrested and charged with speeding and drug possession “with intent to manufacture, deliver or sell the controlled substance,” according to court documents seen by The Nashville Tennessean.

Johnson is now facing a fine of up to $5,000. He is scheduled to appear in court on February 6, 2025.

The Independent has contacted Johnson’s representative for comment.

open image in gallery Jamey Johnson recounts his journey toward sobriety in his latest album, ‘Midnight Gasoline’ ( Getty Images for ACM )

Johnson first rose to prominence writing songs for fellow country stars, including Trace Adkins and George Strait. He’s since gone on to become a successful recording artist, releasing his debut album, The Dollar, in 2006, followed by That Lonesome Song in 2008.

Two of the second album’s singles — “In Color” and “High Cost of Living” — landed on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart. The former became his first and only Top Ten country hit, peaking at No. 9. It also earned him Song of the Year in 2009 at both the Country Music Awards and the Academy of Country Music Awards. That same year, he earned Grammy nominations for Best Country Album, Best Country Song and Best Male Country Vocal Performance.

Earlier this month, Johnson released his latest record, Midnight Gasoline, which includes the song “Sober,” in which he opens up about his journey toward sobriety.

“I am 13 years sober now,” Johnson said in a September press release. “I haven’t had a drop of alcohol since 2011, and I know that could end this afternoon.

Enjoy unlimited access to 100 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 4 month free trial (3 months for non-Prime members) Sign up

Enjoy unlimited access to 100 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 4 month free trial (3 months for non-Prime members) Sign up

“It is a day-to-day, hour-to-hour decision,” he continued. “Most of the places I play are bars, or I am still hanging out in bars. That’s where most of my friends are. Now I can hang out in them and not be drinking like I used to. That is what Sober is about.”