Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
US election
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. 

Country star Jamey Johnson arrested and charged with drug possession

The ‘In Color’ singer is facing a fine of up to $5,000

Inga Parkel
New York
Tuesday 19 November 2024 16:14 GMT
Jamey Johnson was pulled over by Tennessee Highway Patrol officers on Sunday for speeding
Jamey Johnson was pulled over by Tennessee Highway Patrol officers on Sunday for speeding (Getty Images)

Your support helps us to tell the story

Support Now

From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.

At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.

The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.

Your support makes all the difference.

Country singer Jamey Johnson is facing a Class E felony after being arrested and charged with drug possession.

The 49-year-old “In Color” singer was pulled over by Tennessee Highway Patrol officers in Williamson County on Sunday (November 17) for speeding.

“We can confirm that Jamey Johnson was arrested on Sunday, November 17 in Williamson County. The incident is still under investigation,” the Tennessee Highway Patrol wrote in a statement.

He was arrested and charged with speeding and drug possession “with intent to manufacture, deliver or sell the controlled substance,” according to court documents seen by The Nashville Tennessean.

Johnson is now facing a fine of up to $5,000. He is scheduled to appear in court on February 6, 2025.

The Independent has contacted Johnson’s representative for comment.

Jamey Johnson recounts his journey toward sobriety in his latest album, ‘Midnight Gasoline’
Jamey Johnson recounts his journey toward sobriety in his latest album, ‘Midnight Gasoline’ (Getty Images for ACM)

Johnson first rose to prominence writing songs for fellow country stars, including Trace Adkins and George Strait. He’s since gone on to become a successful recording artist, releasing his debut album, The Dollar, in 2006, followed by That Lonesome Song in 2008.

Two of the second album’s singles — “In Color” and “High Cost of Living” — landed on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart. The former became his first and only Top Ten country hit, peaking at No. 9. It also earned him Song of the Year in 2009 at both the Country Music Awards and the Academy of Country Music Awards. That same year, he earned Grammy nominations for Best Country Album, Best Country Song and Best Male Country Vocal Performance.

Earlier this month, Johnson released his latest record, Midnight Gasoline, which includes the song “Sober,” in which he opens up about his journey toward sobriety.

“I am 13 years sober now,” Johnson said in a September press release. “I haven’t had a drop of alcohol since 2011, and I know that could end this afternoon.

Amazon Music logo

Enjoy unlimited access to 100 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music

Sign up now for a 4 month free trial (3 months for non-Prime members)

Sign up
Amazon Music logo

Enjoy unlimited access to 100 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music

Sign up now for a 4 month free trial (3 months for non-Prime members)

Sign up

“It is a day-to-day, hour-to-hour decision,” he continued. “Most of the places I play are bars, or I am still hanging out in bars. That’s where most of my friends are. Now I can hang out in them and not be drinking like I used to. That is what Sober is about.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in