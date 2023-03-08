Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jamie Lee Curtis wants music concerts to start happening during the day.

The Freaky Friday actor thinks musicians should “start a trend” and begin matinee performances for those who want to go to bed early.

Curtis made the comments while being interviewed on the red carpet at the Independent Spirit awards on Saturday 4 March.

“Mommy goes to bed early,” said the actor toThe Hollywood Reporter on why she’d declined an invite to an Oscars nominee dinner.

“‘Cause 7:30 is gonna be nine before we get food, and you know what? There’s nothing good happening with me after nine o’clock. Nothing. Zero!”

Then the actor made her pitch for musicians: “I am gonna just say this now as a taunt and as a suggestion. U2: do a matinee. Coldplay: do a matinee. What about a 12 noon concert, Coldplay? What about it?”

“Bruce Springsteen: do a f***ing matinee! You’re old! Why wouldn’t you let me come see you, Bruce Springsteen, in your glory days – pun intended – and do it at noon or one o’clock? two o’clock! two o’clock matinee!” she said.

“Theatre in New York, two o’clock!” said the Everything Everywhere All At Once star.

“I will come and hear your five-hour concert, Bruce, at two o’clock, and I’m gonna be home and in bed by 7:30.”

Later, in an interview with Today, the actor furthered her sentiments.

“Why are there no matinees?” questioned Curtis.

“For instance, I love Coldplay. I would love to go see Coldplay. The problem is, I’m not gonna go see Coldplay if they start their show at nine o’clock and there’s an opening act. I want to hear Coldplay at 1pm.

“I think if we filled a stadium with people who want to see matinee of Coldplay, I think we would start a trend,” she added.