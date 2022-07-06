Despite the fact that 15 years have passed since his debut album Panic Prevention and that it’s been four years since his last musical offering, a collection of B-sides made throughout the south London singer’s career, Jamie T is still as popular as ever.

The artist’s radio silence has only been enhanced by the lack of shows he’s performed across the last half decade. His recent Glastonbuty set was only the second the musician had performed in five years, the show before that being a tiny comeback gig played in west London last month.

Jamie T’s recent performances have been dominated by his older music, much to the delight of longtime fans. The singer is yet to perform any unreleased music from his upcoming fifth studio album, ‘The Theory Of Whatever’, which is set for release on 22 July – a week earlier than originally announced – via Polydor.

The singer took to Twitter to announce the approaching album release and accompanying UK shows, writing: “Alright then let’s do it.”

Kicking off in November at Newcastle’s O2 City Hall, the musician will perform in nine UK cities throughout the month, headlining at the iconic Alexandra Palace in London on 18 November, with the final show taking place in Portsmouth on 22 November.

How to get tickets

Tickets to all the UK shows go on general sale on Friday 8 July at 9am and are available on Ticketmaster.

O2 priority presale tickets for Jamie T’s UK tour are available until Friday 8 July on Ticketmaster. Presale tickets are not available for the shows in London, Cardiff, or Portsmouth.

Where to see Jamie T on tour in 2022