Janet Jackson’s brothers react to Justin Timberlake’s apology for Super Bowl scandal

Janet Jackson’s brothers have reacted to Justin Timberlake’s apology amid renewed backlash to 2004’s controversial Super Bowl halftime show performance.

During the performance, Timberlake tore off a part of Jackson’s outfit in a planned stunt at the 2004 Super Bowl half-time show, exposing her barely concealed breast in the process, but was largely spared criticism amid the sustained controversy that followed.

On Wednesday (12 May), during a virtual appearance on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live, Marlon Jackson said: “I just want to thank Justin Timberlake. It takes a man to step up and do that, so we do thank him for doing that.”

He likewise mentioned how the family would “like to move forward past the negativity”.

“But, as they say in the old days, as long as they’re talking about you, good or bad, you’re still in the public’s eye,” he said.

Jackie Jackson added: “It was nice that he did something like that because it kind of hurt Janet, you know, in the past. So for him to step up and say that, it means a whole lot.”

In February, the 40-year-old “Mirrors” singer shared a lengthy post apologising for his role and behaviour in the past.

He wrote: “I am deeply sorry for the times in my life where my actions contributed to the problem, where I spoke out of turn, or did not speak up for what was right. I understand that I fell short in these moments and in many others and benefited from a system that condones misogyny and racism.”

“The industry is flawed. It sets men, especially white men, up for success,” the statement continued, in part. “It’s designed this way. As a man in a privileged position I have to be vocal about this. Because of my ignorance, I didn’t recognise it for all that it was while it was happening in my own life but I do not want to ever benefit from others being pulled down again,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, Jackson, who dubbed the incident a “wardrobe malfunction”, had her songs banned from radio and her career was permanently affected by the episode.