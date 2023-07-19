Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Sheryl Crow has criticised fellow country artist Jason Aldean for “promoting violence” in his controversial new song.

On Friday (14 July), Aldean released the music video for his song “Try That In A Small Town”. While the song was originally released in May, it garnered attention as the accompanying video dropped, showing Aldean performing in front of a courthouse with an American flag hanging from the entrance and images of protesters fighting with police officers.

The song was criticised for its allusion to gun ownership and use, particularly as Aldean, 46, performed at Route 91 Festival in 2017, the site of the deadliest mass shooting by a single gunman in US history, which left 60 dead and 400 injured.

On Tuesday (18 July), it was pulled from Country Music Television, although the broadcaster did not provide a reason for its decision.

After Aldean responded to critics, saying any suggestions the song is “pro-lynching” are “meritless” and “dangerous”, Crow, 61, became the latest musician to speak out against the country star.

Tagging Aldean directly, the “All I Wanna Do” singer wrote: “@Jason_Aldean I’m from a small town. Even people in small towns are sick of violence.

“There’s nothing small-town or American about promoting violence. You should know that better than anyone having survived a mass shooting.”

Crow concluded her tweet: “This is not American or small town-like. It’s just lame.”

The Independent has contacted Aldean’s representatives for comment.

In “Try That In A Small Town”, Aldean sings a warning to people causing trouble and attacking law enforcement in the narrator’s neighbourhood.

“Cuss out a cop, spit in his face / Stomp on the flag and light it up / Yeah, ya think you’re tough,” the lyrics read. “Well, try that in a small town / See how far ya make it down the road.”

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

After the song was removed from Country Music Television, Aldean released a statement on Twitter on Tuesday.

“In the past 24 hours I have been accused of releasing a pro-lynching song (a song that has been out since May) and was subject to the comparison that I (direct quote) was not too pleased with the nationwide BLM protests,” he wrote, adding: “These references are not only meritless, but dangerous.

“There is not a single lyric in the song that references race or points to it- and there isn’t a single video clip that isn’t real news footage – and while I can try and respect others to have their own interpretation of a song with music – this one goes too far.”

Aldean continued: “‘Try That In A Small Town’, for me, refers to the feeling of a community that I had growing up, where we took care of our neighbors, regardless of differences of background or belief. Because they were our neighbors, and that was above any differences.”