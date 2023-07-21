Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Country singer Jason Aldean is being trolled after an awkward photo of Donald Trump kissing his wife resurfaced.

Commenters were quick to riff on the title of his current song, with its controversial video, “Try That in a Small Town”.

The former president is seen kissing Brittanny Kerr, whom Aldean married in 2015, on the forehead while she sits at a dinner table at an event, the date of which is unknown.

Twitter users allege Mr Trump was also peeking down the front of her dress as her husband looks on.

“Do men get cucked in a small town?” asked one.

“Apparently kissing someone else’s wife while her breasts are damn near out of her dress is cool in a small town....? Bet not,” said another.

One comment referred to Mr Trump’s infamous Access Hollywood tape in which he also said: “When you’re a star they let you do it…”

Another added the quote from the same recording: “I don’t wait, I just kiss them.”

Other comments ignored the kiss and were more concerned that Aldean had kept his cowboy hat on both inside and while dining.

“I thought in small towns they taught you to take you hat off 1) indoors and 2) when dining,” said one Twitter user.

Another noted that Aldean is from Macon, Georgia, which has a population of over 150,000 and is very much not a small town.

Aldean, an increasingly vocal conservative since the final year of the Trump administration, is facing a storm of criticism after releasing his latest music video.

The clip features alarmist news footage of violent clashes between demonstrators and police officers, petty crime and flag burning, seemingly to make an impassioned point about the extent of current political divisions within the US.