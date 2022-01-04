Jason Alexander, the ex-husband of pop icon Britney Spears, has been arrested for allegedly violating a restraining order.

According to reports in Us Weekly, the 40-year-old is being held at Williamson County Jail in Franklin, Tennessee. He was charged with a violation of an order of protection as well as aggravated stalking, and his bond has been set at $30,000.

A spokesperson for the Franklin Police Department told Us Weekly that a court hearing has been scheduled for 17 February.

This time last year, Alexander shared a selfie he’d taken in Washington DC attending the Save America rally which protested Joe Biden’s victory in the presidential election . In the picture he’s wearing a red Trump beanie with a “45” on it while a Trump 2020 flag flies overhead.

Alexander, who is a childhood friend of Spears, was famously married to the pop star for just 55 hours in 2004.

The pair exchanged vows at the Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas following a long night of partying, and their short-lived union was annulled a couple of days later.

After her brief marriage to Alexander, Spears went on to wed aspiring musician Kevin Federline on 18 September 2004. Spears filed for divorce in 2007, citing irreconcilable differences. They have two sons, Preston Federline, 16, and Jayden James, 15.

Since 2016, Spears has been dating actor, model and personal trainer Sam Asghari. The couple announced their engagement in September 2021.