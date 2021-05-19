Jason Derulo fans are reacting to the name the singer has given his newborn baby.

The 31-year-old singer’s girlfriend, Jena Frumes, has revealed they welcomed their first child on 8 May.

The name they have decided to give their son has also revealed– the newborn is called Jason King Derulo.

Frumes shared a photo of the couple with their son on Instagram, writing: “A glimpse of my first week with our healthy handsome little king.

“Life now has so much more meaning & I am so grateful. I’m so so so in love with this little boy he’s everything I never knew I needed.”

While many congratulated the couple on their news, countless others couldn’t help but react to the news that Derulo’s baby son is called Jason Derulo.

“Jason Derulo naming his son Jason Derulo is the most Jason Derulo thing he’s ever done,” one person wrote.

Someone else added: “JASON DERULO NAMED HIS SON JASON DERULO WHY IS THAT THE FUNNIEST THING.”

Another described Jason Derulo naming his son Jason Derulo as “something else”.

Find some more reactions below.

Since the start of his music career in 2009, Derulo – who was born Jason Joel Desrouleaux – has sold over 30 million singles.

In 2019, he appeared in Tom Hooper’s film Cats alongside Idris Elba and Dame Judi Dench.