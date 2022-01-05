Jason Derulo handcuffed after ‘punching man who called him Usher’

Jason Derulo has been led away in handcuffs after appearing to allegedly punch a man for calling him Usher.

The singer and actor, 32, was walking by fans in the lobby of Las Vegas’s Aria Resort and Casino when an altercation occurred.

Footage obtained by TMZ appears to show Derulo running into the crowd and throwing punches at two anonymous men. He is then restrained by security, who can be seen holding him down.

Another video, posted by Twitter user @christian_labare8, appears to show the “Watcha Say” singer being led away in handcuffs.

The reason for the incident is unknown, although one of the men shouted “f*** you, b****” at the singer as he walked past.

Another man could be heard calling him the name of R’n’B singer Usher.

The Independent has contacted Derulo, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and Aria Resort and Casino for comment.

It is unknown whether any charges have been filed against him, but TMZ reports that he was removed from the casino and issued a no trespassing notice.

Jason Derulo was involved in an altercation after ‘being called Usher’ (Getty Images)

The outlet also reports that nobody required medical treatment.