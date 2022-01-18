Javier Bardem has admitted that he and Penélope Cruz once made Prince an hour late to his own concert.

Appearing on The Tonight Show on Monday (17 January), Bardem told host Jimmy Fallon how his wife was friends with the late singer and that they had visited his homes a number of times.

The actor then recalled one incident when he and Cruz were having dinner at Prince’s London house with the actor Jordi Mollà before a concert.

“We were having dinner and we took the dessert and we were having a drink, two drinks, and we were like, ‘Nobody’s coming here to pick us up,’” Bardem recalled.

“So I step out of the room and I say, ‘Hey, we are here.’ ‘Are you finished?’ ‘Yes.’” Then Prince came and said, ‘Are you done?’ ‘Yes.’”

Prince then sent Bardem and Cruz to their seats, with the show starting soon after they sat down.

“We were like, ‘Oh my god, they’ve been waiting an hour for us to finish the dinner,’” Bardem laughed.

“So that’s my Hollywood star story – I made people wait for an hour. I’m so sorry… I didn’t know. I swear to god, I didn’t know.”

Bardem and Cruz have been in a relationship since 2007, having met on the set of Vicky Christina Barcelona. The pair married in 2010 and have two children.

Bardem can currently be seen opposite Nicole Kidman in the Amazon film Being the Ricardos.