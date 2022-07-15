Jay-Z has said that while he is “not actively” making music, he will “never” say he is retired.

The rapper opened up about his career on a new episode of Kevin Hart’s Peacock talk show Hart to Heart.

The 52-year-old revealed that he has no plans to make music soon but added that he wants to avoid using the word “retired”.

“I don’t know what happens next. I’m not actively making music or making an album or have plans to make an album,” he said.

“But I never want to say I’m retired… It’s a gift, and who am I to shut it off? It’s open to whatever.”

Jay-Z – real name Shawn Corey Carter – continued to say his “gift” may take “a different form” or “interpretation”.

“Maybe it’s not an album. Maybe it is. I have no idea, but I’m just going to leave it open,” he said.

Jay-Z last released an album in 2017 with 4:44. A year later, he and his wife Beyoncé released a collaborative record titled Everything Is Love.

Prior to that, Jay-Z declared his retirement in 2003 at a party at Madison Square Garden. He officially ended his retirement in 2006 with the release of his record Kingdom Come.

A year later, he released American Gangster.

Speaking about his decision to announce his retirement in 2003, Jay-Z told Hart that he “needed a break” when he decided to step away in 2003.

He recalled: “I was really burnt out at that time. I was releasing an album every year – ‘96, ‘97, ‘98. And then in between that, soundtracks, other people’s albums, Roc-A-Fella, touring back-to-back.

“And you know, I just looked up one day and I was like, ‘I’m tired.’ I had never been on a vacation until like, I want to say 2000. Like my whole life. And I was just really burnt out at that moment.”