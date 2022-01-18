Jay-Z makes surprise admission about music on divisive album in rare Twitter post

‘It haunts me,’ rapper said

Jacob Stolworthy
Tuesday 18 January 2022 08:47
Jay-Z has admitted a regret about his music in a rare post on his Twitter page.

Despite being on the social media site since 2008, the rapper only shares sporadic messages to his three million followers.

However, he shared an admission on Sunday (16 January) following a post by musician Questlove.

Questlove quote-tweeted a user who praised Jay-Z’s Baby Face and Foxy Brown collaboration “(Always Be My) Sunshine”, which featured on his second record, writing that it “got an unnecessarily bad rap” and that it “actually holds up better now than it did then”.

In response, Questlove praised the album, titled In My Lifetime Vol 1, adding: “Our main argument is his hate for Vol 1. He is embarrassed for trying to make a monster & not putting numbers up. But ALOT of this lp contains his best moments. Fight me @sc.”

Here, Jay-Z stepped in to agree with Questlove’s analysis.

“More so, I know what could have been, so it haunts me,” the rapper wrote. “Streets Is Watching was the first song made!”

Jay-Z shared a rare Twitter post after spotting an analysis of his 1997 album

(Twitter @sc)

In November 2021, Jay-Z joined Instagram, making history as the first person his wife Beyoncé ever followed. Days later, he deleted the account.

