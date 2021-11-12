Taylor Swift fans think the singer is referencing Jennifer Aniston in her new, 10-minute version of “All Too Well”.

Swift added a number of lyrics to the song, including ones about her relationship with Jake Gyllenhaal.

But fans think the new lines “Not weeping in a party bathroom / Some actress asking me what happened, you / That’s what happened, you” are about Friends star Aniston.

One fan tweeted: “Jennifer Aniston is the ‘actress’ mentioned by Taylor Swift in ‘All Too Well (10 Min Version)’.

They cited as evidence a New York Daily News article from 2011 which says: “Jennifer Aniston gives Taylor Swift love advice: Hang in there, everything will be okay.”

The report also claims that Aniston approached Swift during the People’s Choice Awards to support her while rumours were circulating about her love life.

Fans have also speculated that the lyrics “From when your Brooklyn broke my skin and bones/ I’m a soldier who’s returning half her weight/ And did the twin flame bruise paint you blue?” are about her short relationship with Gyllenhaal.

On Friday (12 November) Swift released a re-recorded version of her fourth album, Red. The album features the original 20 tracks plus 10 new ones including collaborations with Phoebe Bridgers and Chris Stapleton.