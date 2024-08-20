Jennifer Lopez files for divorce from Ben Affleck after two years of marriage

Support truly

Jennifer Lopez has filed for divorce from Ben Affleck after two years of marriage, according to a report.

TMZ reports that Lopez filed the divorce papers herself in LA County Superior Court on Tuesday without an attorney present.

The “Jenny from the Block” singer, 55, listed April 26 as the couple’s official date of separation.

The couple married in a small, private ceremony in Las Vegas on July 16, 2022. They then hosted a more lavish wedding party in Georgia on August 20, 2022, exactly two years before Lopez filed divorce papers.

According to TMZ sources, the couple do not have a prenuptial agreement in place, which means earning from the past two years could be considered community property during the divorce proceedings.

The Independent has contacted Lopez and Affleck for comment.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck at the LA premiere of ‘Air’ in March 2023. Lopez reportedly filed for divorce on Tuesday ( Getty Images )

Lopez and Affleck rekindled their romance in 2021 after calling off an engagement back in 2002.

According to multiple reports, the singer and 52-year-old actor experienced “issues” in their marriage. Several sources claimed the Gone Girl star has moved out of their $60m home in Beverly Hills.

In May, In Touch was the first to report that Affleck had “moved out” of the home. “The writing is on the wall - it’s over,” an insider claimed to the outlet. “They’re headed for a divorce - and for once, [Ben’s] not to blame!”

The source said that the father-of-three is busy focusing on his work and his family life. “They’ll never stop loving each other, but she can’t control him, and he can’t change her. There’s no way it could have lasted,” they added about the couple.

Reports have speculated that the reason for the split was Lopez embracing the media attention surrounding their romance, while Affleck has been more reluctant.

The singer self-financed her $20m Prime Video musical film This Is Me … Now: A Love Story, which coincided with the release of her latest album This Is Me … Now.

Along with the visual album, Lopez released the documentary The Greatest Love Story Never Told, which disclosed details about her romance with Affleck.

The doc’s title, The Greatest Love Story Never Told, came from a stack of love letters that Affleck had written to Lopez.

The Hustlers star initially used the love letters as inspiration for her album, digging them up for songwriters she had invited to her house. However, it seemed that Affleck wasn’t on board with his wife sharing their personal letters in the documentary.