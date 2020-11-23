A tweet posted by Jeremy Corbyn’s son, Tommy, has raised eyebrows, after he repeated a claim that his father drew a bigger crowd at Glastonbury than Rihanna.

Sharing the former Labour leader’s speech at the 2017 event, he wrote: “One of the proudest moments of my life was watching this speech. Afterwards one of the Glastonbury staff tapped me on the shoulder and said, ‘You know he just got a bigger crowd than Rihanna.’”

Given that Rihanna has never actually played the festival, many Twitter users have mocked Corbyn’s son for the boast.

“Fun fact, Rihanna has literally never once played Glastonbury,” wrote one person.

A second said: “TBF Rihanna would have got a bigger crowd if she had ever played Glastonbury. She would have made a better Labour leader too.”

“I got a bigger crowd than the Rolling Stones at my sixth form battle of the bands,” added a third. “It does help they've never played it, kinda like Rihanna and Glastonbury...”

Another tweeted: “I don't think Rihanna has played Glastonbury Tom.”

“I guess that’s technically true, since Rihanna has never played Glastonbury," said a fifth.

Tommy Corbyn runs an online hemp shop called The National Hemp Service. It offers a range of products made from hemp, a strain of the cannabis plant family, and a 10 per cent discount for NHS workers.