Jerry Lee Lewis death: ‘Great Balls of Fire’ singer dies, aged 87

Early rock’n’roll star was best known for hits such as ‘Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On’ and ‘Great Balls of Fire’

Kevin E G Perry
Wednesday 26 October 2022 22:59
Rock ‘n’ roll musician Jerry Lee Lewis has died, aged 87.

Considered one of the pioneers of the genre, the piano player was best known for his hit 1957 singles “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On” and “Great Balls of Fire”.

TMZ reported that Lewis died on Wednesday (26 October) at his home in Memphis.

Lewis was born on 29 September, 1935, in Ferriday, Louisiana. He began teaching himself to play piano from the age of 9.

In November 1956, Lewis travelled to Memphis, Tennessee to audition for Sun Records. He was soon employed as a session musician, and the next month was playing with singer Carl Perkins when Elvis Presley and Johnny Cash visited the studio. The four musicians recorded a jam session, and were later dubbed the “Million Dollar Quartet”.

“Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin On”, released in April 1957, gave Lewis his first hit as a solo artist. Follow-up “Great Balls of Fire” became his signature tune. Released in December 1957, it went on to be used prominently in films such as 1986’s Top Gun and this year’s sequel Top Gun: Maverick. The song’s title gave its name to a 1989 biopic which starred Dennis Quaid as Lewis.

