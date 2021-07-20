Bruce Springsteen’s daughter Jessica reveals how dad reacted to her Olympics selection

Bruce Springsteen's daughter Jessica has revealed how her parents reacted after finding out she will compete in the Tokyo Olympics as part of the US equestrian jumping team.

The 29-year-old champion rider told TODAY that her parents were “so excited”.

“They’ve supported me since I was little. This has been a huge dream of mine ever since I can remember and the sport has become such a passion for them as well. I feel like we’ve been on this journey together, so, they were so proud of me and so happy,” she said.

This will be Springsteen’s first time participating in the Olympics.

US Equestrian, the body which governs the sport in the United States, made the announcement on Twitter that Springsteen will join Kent Farrington, Laura Kraut and McLain Ward as part of the US jumping roster for the games.

The equestrian, who has competed in the Royal Windsor Horse Show, said she has “admired these riders” throughout her career, and being “named to the team with them has been such a huge honour.”

She wrote on Instagram: “Been dreaming of this since I can remember! Endless gratitude for my team, friends and family for helping me make this a reality. We are Tokyo-bound!!”

She added: “There’s no horse in the world I’d rather be on this journey with, thank you Don! You’re my horse of a lifetime. Let’s go USA!”

Springsteen will compete with her 12-year-old stallion Don Juan Van de Donkhoeve.

The equestrian began riding horses when she was four at the family’s farm in Colt’s Neck, New Jersey. She is now ranked as the number three rider on the US rider list and number 27 in the world. Springsteen was also previously an alternate rider for the US equestrian team at the 2012 Olympics in London.