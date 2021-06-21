Jessie J has revealed that she cannot perform her new single live due to pain from vocal nodules and acid reflux.

On Saturday (19 June), the “Price Tag” singer shared a video of herself crying while quietly singing her latest single “I Want Love” to Instagram.

Jessie explained that the video was originally recorded for her speech therapist to demonstrate the “pain” she was in performing the song.

“Just hearing myself sing it and feel so vulnerable whilst singing bought [sic] me to tears,” she wrote.

“I have never ever to this day (since recording it) been able to sing it because of the pain I am experiencing. Man it’s been hard not singing. It’s literally my life line and my happiness. Being quiet is not something I’m good at. Or makes me feel like myself. Lord knows I’m loud AF.”

Jessie explained that the condition began in February but that she initially “ignored” it, presuming it to be a symptom of fatigue from recording.

A doctor told her that singing while having major acid reflux had caused the nodules and that she had undergone a number of tests looking into them.

“With rest and little talking/singing the nodules melted away,” she wrote. “Like [Frozen’s] Olaf in the sun. But every doctor has told me if I sing (especially these songs) the nodules will just come right back.”

Jessie was supported on social media by her fellow singers, with Tori Kelly commenting: “Love u jessie!!”

“Wish you love and healing Jessie,” wrote Leona Lewis.