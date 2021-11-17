Jesy Nelson tests positive for Covid-19 and cancels solo show

Jesy Nelson has announced that she’s tested positive for Covid-19.

The positive result has led Nelson to cancel her first live solo concert since leaving Little Mix, which was due to take place at Hits Live in Birmingham on Saturday.

“In a statement on Instagram, she said: “Hey my lovelies after feeling unwell for the last few days, I’ve sadly tested positive for Covid which means I’m now self-isolating, following government guidelines.

“It means that I’m no longer able to perform at Hits Live in Birmingham this Saturday. Apologies to any of my fans who bought tickets and I’m so sorry I can no longer be there.

“I hope you all have an amazing night, stay safe and I can’t wait to see you all soon love you so much.”

Nelson is due to perform at Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball in December on a line-up alongside Justin Bieber and Coldplay.

Nelson was originally part of Little Mix alongside Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jade Thirlwall and Perrie Edwards, but left last year, in December 2020. During her appearance on The Graham Norton Show recently, Nelson confessed that she and her former Little Mix bandmates were “no longer talking” but insisted that there is “no bad blood from [her] side”.

Earlier this month, Nelson was criticised for laughing along while Nicki Minaj – who features on “Boyz” – criticised Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock over an alleged comment made by Pinnock about Nelson’s “blackfishing” in a private DM.

Nelson had previously denied “blackfishing” – a practice in which non-Black people attempt to appear Black or racially ambiguous using make-up, wigs or cosmetic procedures – and said in an interview in October that she is “very aware” that she is a white woman.