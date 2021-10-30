Jesy Nelson has left her fans disappointed after she appeared to lip-sync her controversial solo single “Boyz” in its first TV performance.

The former Little Mix star appeared on Friday night’s episode of The Graham Norton Show (29 October), where she performed “Boyz” alongside a group of black-clad dancers.

Fellow Norton guests to witness her sing about being attracted to boys who are “so good, so hood, so damn taboo” included Salma Hayek and Dame Judi Dench.

But Nelson’s fans noticed that the star appeared to be lip-syncing most of the track.

“I need to say I am a little disappointed!,” wrote one fan on YouTube. “She really can sing, bc acoustic [performances] always really sounded so good when she did them.”

Another added: “It’s sad that she lip synced this otherwise this would have been a brill solo debut live performance.”

A third wrote: “Sad that a lot is a lipped but that was an energetic performance I like it.”

Jesy Nelson during her ‘Graham Norton Show’ performance (BBC)

During her appearance on the show, Nelson confessed that she and her former Little Mix bandmates were “no longer talking” but insisted that there is “no bad blood from [her] side”.

Earlier this month, Nelson was criticised for laughing along while Nicki Minaj – who features on “Boyz” – criticised Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock over an alleged comment made by Pinnock about Nelson’s “blackfishing” in a private DM.

Nelson had previously denied “blackfishing” – a practice in which non-Black people attempt to appear Black or racially ambiguous using make-up, wigs or cosmetic procedures – and said in an interview in October that she is “very aware” that she is a white woman.