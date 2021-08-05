Little Mix fans are reacting to Jesy Nelson’s decision to unfollow everybody on Instagram and wipe her page.

The singer, 30, who was a part of Little Mix since their formation on The X Factor in 2011, announced she had quit the band in December 2020.

Nelson revealed she came to her decision due to the pressures of being in a girl group and the effect it was having on her mental health.

Since departing the band, Nelson has been working on solo material, and recently teased the arrival of a new song next month.

Now, fans are excited for the “new era” of Nelson’s career, with many assuming the act of wiping her Instagram page is so she can start anew, away from Little Mix.

“What does it all mean??” one fan asked, with another stating: “This marks the start of a new era and new music.”

An excited fan added: “Me watching Jesy Nelson delete her entire Instagram page and knowing what that means.”

“We can’t wait anymore!!!!” another fan said.

Jesy Nelson has wiped her entire Instagram page (Instagram)

Nelson’s debut solo single is set to arrive in September. It was reported she filmed a music video for the song a few months ago.

The singer’s profile photo is now a red circle, leaving people to wonder if this could be the cover of her forthcoming album or a hint at what her single could be called.