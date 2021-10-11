Jesy Nelson has been unfollowed by her former Little Mix bandmates on Instagram, shortly after releasing her debut solo single.

The singer split from the popular band in December 2020, later explaining that persistent comparisons with her bandmates had taken a toll on her mental health.

Over the weekend, eagle-eyed fans spotted that Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Perrie Edwards and Jade Thirlwall all appear to no longer be following Nelson on the popular social media site.

The Instagram page belonging to Edwards’ dog has also seemingly snubbed Nelson, though the official Little Mix account is still following her.

The Independent has contacted Little Mix for comment.

Nelson’s own Instagram account recently culled its “following” list down to just two people: P Diddy and Nicki Minaj, both of whom feature on her new song “Boyz”.

Released last week, the track samples Diddy’s “Bad Boy 4 Life” and includes Minaj as a featured artist. Nelson conceptualised and co-wrote the song, and also co-directed a reimagining of the original Diddy video with Harry James.

The track was met with a mixed reaction from fans, with some saying they were “absolutely obsessed” with the single.

Others, however, were less positive, criticising the song for its chorus and hook.

Nelson herself said ahead of the song’s release that people would either “love or hate” her new sound.

Little Mix are releasing a new album, Between Us, next month.