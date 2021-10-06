Jesy Nelson admits she no longer speaks to former Little Mix bandmates

Jesy Nelson has confirmed that she no longer speaks to her former Little Mix bandmates, Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock.

The singer, whose debut single “Boyz” featuring Nicki Minaj is scheduled for release on Friday (8 October), left the girl group last December citing mental health reasons.

In an interview with Glamour, Nelson said that she hasn’t spoken to her ex-bandmates since leaving the band.

“It is weird because for so many years we were as close as sisters, together every hour of the day for weeks, sharing beds, laughing, crying, just 24/7 the four of us together and then nothing,” she said.

She also admitted that she has not met the newborn babies of Edwards and Pinnock: “No. I’ve sent a few texts, but that’s it. I can’t explain it, it’s like there has to be this distance.”

Nelson with her former Little Mix bandmates (Getty Images)

Despite not speaking since the split, Nelson hopes the four of them can get together soon: “Hopefully at some point in the future we can all come back together. I love them. They are my sisters in so many ways, but for the time being we just don’t talk.”

Last month, Nelson said that her exit from Little Mix was as much the decision of the other members as it was hers. She said her bandmates told her mother, “We think Jesy should come out of this now.”

Little Mix were formed on The X Factor in 2011 and became the first group to win the competition.

All four members originally auditioned as solo performers, before being put together at the “bootcamp” stage of the show.

Little Mix are currently preparing to release their new album, Between Us, on 12 November.