Nick Cave’s son Jethro Lazenby has died, the musician has said.

A statement issued to The Independent confirmed the news.

“With much sadness, I can confirm that my son, Jethro, has passed away,” Cave said.

“We would be grateful for family privacy at this time.”

Jethro was born in Melbourne, Australia, in 1991 and only learnt that Cave was his father at the age of eight.

He began modelling after being scouted while out in the city and dabbled in acting, with roles in the 2007 film Corroboree and 2011’s My Little Princess, which starred Isabelle Huppert.

Last month, Jethro was jailed after admitting to violently attacking his mother, model Beau Lazenby, at her Melbourne home.

According to local media reports, Beau found her son at her front door where he convinced her to let him stay over. However, the following morning the pair had an argument, during which Jethro kneed his mother in the face, leaving her bleeding and bruised.

Jethro then reportedly left the house, with Beau running to a local pub and asking them to call the police.

Jethro’s representative Sean Ghattas said that the model had been diagnosed with schizophrenia, which had affected his judgement.

At the time, he was on bail.

The actor and model’s death comes less than seven years after Cave’s son Arthur died, aged 15, after falling from a cliff in Brighton.