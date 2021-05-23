Edward Grimes, one half of the Irish music act Jedward, revealed he was admitted to hospital after facing a “life threatening situation”.

The singer wrote to fans from his hospital bed last night (22 May), stating that he had undergone emergency surgery to remove his appendix.

“Just had immediate surgery to remove my appendix,” wrote Grimes. “It was a life threatening and scary situation but I’m grateful the emergency team have operated on me and stopped the agony. I’m healing and on the road to recovery!”

In a follow-up post, he wrote: “I’m urging everyone to please take severe pain in the abdominal area serious as I’ve ever experienced excruciating pain like this and knew something wasn’t right.

“Blood tests and CT scans indicated I needed surgery. I’m grateful it was caught in time.”

The musician, who represented Ireland at the 2011 and 2012 Eurovision Song Contests, also revealed he had been watching last night’s Eurovision ceremony from hospital.

“Of all times of the year it had to be Eurovision night here alone not watching it with John and my family and dogs,” he added.

Last night’s Eurovision saw Italy crowned champions, with the UK finishing in last place with zero points.

