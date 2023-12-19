Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

“There goes the last DJ/ Who plays what he wants to play,” sang Tom Petty on the title track of his 11th studio album, The Last DJ.

Jim Ladd, the man who inspired that song and who has died aged 75, “lived for the music”, his fellow SiriusXM host Meg Griffin told listeners on Monday (18 December).

“I am so sorry for the shock that just hit you as you are listening right now,” she said. “He never stopped caring. He delivered the truth.”

Deadline reports that the announcement was made at the request of the veteran DJ’s wife, writer and poet Helene Hodge-Ladd.

Born on 17 January 1948 in Lynnwood, California, Ladd began his radio career in the late Sixties at the Los Angeles-based radio show KNAC, eventually moving to KMET-FM where he helped steer the station to one of the highest-rated in LA.

During his tenure there, he created, produced and hosted the nationally syndicated programme Innerview, where he hosted a number of famous names, including the Beach Boys, John Lennon, George Harrison, Neil Peart, Yoko Ono and (individually) Pink Floyd musicians David Gilmour and Roger Waters. The show concluded in the late Nineties after 12 years.

Ladd was well known (and hugely respected among musicians and listeners) for what he dubbed “freeform radio”, where he refused to stick to a playlist – this attitude led to years of on-off radio appearances. He served as the inspiration for The Last DJ, the 2002 Petty and the Heartbreakers album and title track that took aim at the shallow, money-driven politics of the music industry.

Jim Ladd (centre) with Slash (second from left) who was honoured with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2012. Also pictured: producer Robert Evans, actor Charlie Sheen and Steven Adler (Getty Images)

In 2011, when Ladd and a number of his colleagues were sacked from KLOS after it was acquired by Cumulus media, Petty paid tribute during an intimate performance with the Heartbreakers at Cal State Northridge.

“Jim Ladd was fired this week for having an imagination,” he told his audience, before griping about how music stars those days were made on “game shows”.

“Everybody wins, but you get f***in’ ripped off,” he said. “And I’ll tell you what: We would not win American Idol.”

Following cheers, he announced, “This is for Jim,” before the band proceeded to play one of their biggest hits, “I Won’t Back Down”.

Ladd made a number of movie cameos, including in Cameron Crowe’s 1989 rom-com Say Anything, and published a book, Radio Waves: Life and revolution on the FM Dial, in 1991.

He was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2005, to celebrate his impact on the music industry.

(Getty Images)

Since the news of his death was announced, many of Ladd’s fans have paid tribute on social media.

“The Doors family is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of beloved rock DJ, Jim Ladd, who died of a sudden heart attack peacefully at home with his wife Helene at his side,” The Doors’ X/Twitter account said in a statement.

“Jim, with his electric persona and cool voice, was an essential part of the culture of rock & roll.

“Jim’s legendary interviews with Ray, John and Robby on The Doors and Morrison were later released as NO ONE HERE GETS OUT ALIVE, which still stands as the most definitive interview in the history of the group.”

“Tom respected and admired Jim Ladd and considered him a friend. He inspired the song ‘The Last DJ’ and his insights into rock and roll were priceless,” a post from the late Petty’s account said. “Jim’s voice will be missed on the airwaves. Our family joins his in mourning his loss.”

“Our entire family are so saddened to hear of the passing of Jim Ladd,” said Peter Frampton. “He was our good friend always a champion of great music. A special man with a huge passion for music. Our thoughts are with his wife, Helene and family. Love you Jim.”

Solo artist and Jefferson Airplane star Grace Slick said: “We are heartbroken with the news that Jim Ladd passed away of a sudden heart attack peacefully at home with his wife Helene by his side.

“Jim’s curiosity and care could be felt in each of his broadcasts. Grace was interviewed by Jim on several occasions, most recently in 2010, when Jim premiered her song ‘The Edge of Madness’.

“Sending our love to his friends and family.”

Ladd is survived by his wife, Helene.