Jimin, the musician best known as a member of the Korean boy band BTS, has undergone surgery to treat acute appendicitis.

The singer, whose real name is Park Ji-min, has also tested positive for Covid.

Jimin began experiencing abdominal pain suddenly on Sunday afternoon (30 January) and was rushed to hospital shortly after. He is currently recuperating following the surgery.

BTS’s agency Big Hit Entertainment confirmed the news in a statement posted on WeVerse.

“Hello. This is BigHit Music. We would like to provide you with the following information regarding the current health status of BTS member Jimin,” read the statement.

“Jimin experienced sudden abdominal pain along with a mild sore throat on January 30 in the afternoon. He visited a hospital emergency room for a thorough examination, and also took a PCR test.

“Jimin was diagnosed with acute appendicitis and was tested positive for Covid-19. He underwent surgery following physician advice early morning on Monday, January 31.”

The statement added that the surgery was successful, and Jimin is receiving in-patient treatment for Covid in addition to the postoperative care.

“He is currently experiencing a mild sore throat but is making a speedy recovery, and had no contact with the other members during the infectious stage,” Big Hit continued.

“The company places the artists’ health as our top priority, and we will do everything we can to aid Jimin in his speedy recovery. We will also diligently cooperate with the requests and guidelines of the health care authorities. Thank you.”