Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Country star Jimmie Allen has said that he contemplated suicide after he was accused of sexual assault by two women last year.

In May 2023, Allen, 38, was sued by his former manager, identified in legal documents as Jane Doe, who alleged that she was raped and sexually abused several times by the singer. He denied the accusations, saying in a statement at the time that they had engaged in a two-year consensual sexual relationship.

A month later, he was hit with a second sexual assault lawsuit by a different woman, who claimed that after an initial consensual sexual encounter, Allen ejaculated inside of her against her wishes. She alleged that Allen secretly filmed her on his phone during the alleged sexual assault.

Last month, he settled the case with the first Jane Doe. He has since countersued the second woman, and the case remains ongoing.

Sitting down with Kathie Lee Gifford for a recent YouTube video interview, Allen reflected on the period after the sexual assault allegations when he said he was dropped from several projects. He was also dropped from his music label and publicity company, as well as suspended by his previous management company and booking agency.

“I was sitting there, and I literally felt like the whole world had just collapsed,” he tearfully told Giffored. “Because the first thing my brain goes to is not the career, it’s ‘How am I going to provide for my kids?’

Country singer Jimmie Allen ( Invision )

“It hit me. My life insurance covers suicide. I don’t feel that way now, but in that moment, when you feel like you have nothing in the midst of a society where it’s no longer innocent until proven guilty… [people think] she said this so it must be true.”

Allen has six children with three different women: one from a previous relationship, three with his wife, Alexis Gate – from whom he separated a month before the allegations went public – and a set of twins that he welcomed last month with another woman.

The singer made history as the first Black artist to launch his career with a No 1 single on the Billboard Country Airplay chart with his 2018 song “Best Shot” from his debut record, Mercury Lane. He went on to win New Male Artist of the Year at the 2021 Academy Country Music Awards and New Artist of the Year at the Country Music Association Awards that same year. He went on to earn a Grammy nod for Best New Artist at the 2022 Grammy Awards.

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Allen also competed on season 30 of Dancing with the Stars in 2021 with professional dancer Emma Slater.

If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, the Samaritans offers support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The Helpline is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.

If you have been raped or sexually assaulted, you can contact your nearest Rape Crisis organisation for specialist, independent and confidential support. For more information, visit their website here.