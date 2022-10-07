Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Grammy-winning country singer Jody Miller has died, aged 80.

The “Queen of the House” musician died on Thursday (6 October) in Blanchard, Oklahoma, due to complications relating to Parkinson’s disease. Miller was diagnosed with the condition seven years ago.

The news was announced on the Facebook page of Miller’s daughter Robin Brook and her band Middle-Sister Music.

“Middle Sister is sorry to announce the passing of Jody Miller this morning, music icon and mother of Robin Brooks,” the post read.

“Please remember the family as they deal with this great loss.”

Born in Phoenix, Arizona in 1941, Miller was raised in Los Angeles, but then moved to Blanchard to live with her grandmother when her parents divorced.

After beginning her career as a folk and pop singer, Western actor Dale Robertson introduced Miller to Capitol Records who released her first album in 1964.

She released hit singles such as “Queen of the House”, “Let’s All Go Down to the River” and “Home of the Brave”. In 1966, she became Oklahoma’s first ever Grammy winner for Best Female Country Vocal Performance.

Miller’s daughter announced her death (Middle Sister/Facebook)

In the 1980s, Miller part-retired and to focus on running a ranch with her husband.

Other career highlights included performing at George HW Bush’s presidential inaugural ball in 1988.

Miller later pivoted to a career in Christian music and, in 1999, was inducted into the Country Gospel Music Association’s Hall of Fame in 1999.

Her husband of 52 years, Monty Brooks, died in 2014.