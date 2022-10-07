Jody Miller death: Grammy-winning country musician dies aged 80 of Parkinson’s-related complications
‘Queen of the House’ musician was diagnosed with condition seven years ago
Grammy-winning country singer Jody Miller has died, aged 80.
The “Queen of the House” musician died on Thursday (6 October) in Blanchard, Oklahoma, due to complications relating to Parkinson’s disease. Miller was diagnosed with the condition seven years ago.
The news was announced on the Facebook page of Miller’s daughter Robin Brook and her band Middle-Sister Music.
“Middle Sister is sorry to announce the passing of Jody Miller this morning, music icon and mother of Robin Brooks,” the post read.
“Please remember the family as they deal with this great loss.”
Born in Phoenix, Arizona in 1941, Miller was raised in Los Angeles, but then moved to Blanchard to live with her grandmother when her parents divorced.
After beginning her career as a folk and pop singer, Western actor Dale Robertson introduced Miller to Capitol Records who released her first album in 1964.
She released hit singles such as “Queen of the House”, “Let’s All Go Down to the River” and “Home of the Brave”. In 1966, she became Oklahoma’s first ever Grammy winner for Best Female Country Vocal Performance.
In the 1980s, Miller part-retired and to focus on running a ranch with her husband.
Other career highlights included performing at George HW Bush’s presidential inaugural ball in 1988.
Miller later pivoted to a career in Christian music and, in 1999, was inducted into the Country Gospel Music Association’s Hall of Fame in 1999.
Her husband of 52 years, Monty Brooks, died in 2014.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies