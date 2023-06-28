Jump to content

Stranger Things fans react to star Joe Keery leaving Electric Lady studios

Fans wondered if Keery was involved in a collaboration with pop star Taylor Swift, who has been recording at the same studio

Peony Hirwani
Wednesday 28 June 2023 11:20
Taylor Swift's piano plays itself due to malfunction on Eras tour

Taylor Swift fans are going wild after photos emerged of Stranger Things star Joe Keery stepping out of the same studio as the “Lavender Haze” singer.

On Tuesday (27 June), photographs of Keery leaving Electric Lady studios in New York City went viral on social media, as fans speculated over what he might have been up to.

“Is Taylor Swift about to put Joe Keery in a music video, or is this woman collecting Stranger Things actors or something? What’s going on?” one fan asked.

Another person added: “Not Joe Keery and Taylor Swift collaborating????”

Some fans also mentioned that both celebrities stepping out of the same studio “might just be a coincidence”, as Keery is also a musician. He self-released his single “Roddy” in 2019 under the moniker Djo, and later shared his debut album, Twenty Twenty, under the same name.

His second album as Djo, Decide, was released in June 2022.

“Y’all know that Joe Keery maybe is just using the same studio as Taylor Swift right? Doesn’t mean anything,” wrote one fan.

Another person added: “I think people are overreacting to this Joe Keery Taylor Swift news. We don’t know anything!”

(Getty Images)

One person wrote: “Why can’t I just be happy that Joe Keery and Taylor Swift are somehow recoding music at the same place? Some people need to chill!!!!!”

Neither Swift nor Keery have commented on the news so far. The Independent has contacted their representatives for comment.

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Last week, Swift performed a live version of her 2010 song “Dear John” for the first time in 11 years.

The fan-favourite single is widely believed to be about Swift’s relationship with fellow musician John Mayer, between December 2009 to February 2010. The “Red” singer was 19 years old at the time, while Mayer was 31.

At Saturday night’s (24 June) concert at the US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Swift played the song and spoke about its re-release on forthcoming album, Speak Now (Taylor’s Version).

Swift clarified that she’s “not putting this album out so you can go on the internet and defend me against someone you think I wrote a song about 14 million years ago”.

“I’m putting this album out because I want to own my music and I believe any artist who has a desire to own their music should be able to,” she told the crowd.

