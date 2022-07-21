Joey Badass accuses Delta Airlines of damaging $12,000 worth of recording equipment

American rapper Joey Badass has accused Delta Airlines of damaging $12,000 (£10,000) worth of recording equipment during a recent flight to Portland.

The 27-year-old east coast rapper, whose real name is Jo-Vaughn Virginie Scott, made the claim on Instagram.

“Yo Delta, what the f*** is going on, b? Y’all just messed up my f***ing studio rig, bro,” he said in a video. “First of all, this whole shit had a case on it. Now it don’t got the f***ing case on it.

“Y’all broke my f***ing knobs. Like, y’all know how much this cost? Y’all going to have to reimburse all that.”

The “Devastated” rapper also claimed that this is the second time Delta has damaged his belongings.

“Y’all broke my f***ing Rimowa bag, still ain’t pay up on that,” he said. “I’m a f***ing diamond medallion member, like, what is good with y’all? I need f***ing answers, Delta.”

According to TMZ, Delta is aware of this incident and intends to contact Joey about it.

“Delta teams will look into this described situation and reach out to the customer to address it,” a spokesperson told the outlet.

The Independent has contacted Delta and Joey Badass’s representatives for comment.

Joey is currently on his 1999-2000 North American tour. He is also preparing to release his 2000 album, which is a sequel to his 1999 debut mixtape.

The project is reported to consist of 14 tracks with contributions from Diddy, JID, Larry June, and Westside Gunn.