Joey Jordison, Slipknot’s founding drummer and co-writer, has died on Monday at the age of 46.

A representative for his family told Rolling Stone that he died peacefully in his sleep; no cause of death has yet been specified.

“Joey’s death has left us with empty hearts and feelings of indescribable sorrow,” a statement from Jordison’s family read.

“To those that knew Joey, understood his quick wit, his gentle personality, giant heart, and his love for all things family and music. The family of Joey have asked that friends, fans, and media understandably respect our need for privacy and peace at this incredibly difficult time.”

This is a breaking news story - more to follow.