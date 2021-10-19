John Legend hugs and tips busker who performs his song

John Legend has surprised a busker who was performing one of his hits in the street.

Radha Rao, an aspiring singer was performing Legend’s number one single, “All of Me” on the streets of Boston, unaware that the RnB singer was watching on with his family.

Legend was wearing a facemask and near the end of the performance took it off to reveal himself to the delight of Rao and the onlooking crowd.

After she finished singing, he applauded her before putting a tip in her box. They then hugged and shared a few words whilst the crowd watched and cheered.

The moment was captured on videos by others watching Rao. Legend can be seen smiling during her performance and clapping happily as she finishes the romantic ballad.

Legend was in Boston for the latest leg of his Bigger Love tour.

Later posting on Instagram, Rao said: “What are the odds that John Legend is in town, in the area you’re performing, as you’re singing his song? Beyond believable.”

Rao is a regular performer at the spot just outside Faneuil Hall, with her sets often reaching two hours in length.

She said: “A lot of people tend to ask, ‘Did you play it because he was there?’ And the answer is no. I was playing it, and then he happened to appear after I started the song, so it was quite a shocking experience.”

“All of Me” is a regular part of Rao’s live performances, which she has been doing on the street since August.