John Legend has spoken out about his and Chrissy Teigen’s decision to share pictures soon after losing their baby in 2020.

Teigen suffered a miscarriage in September 2020, a day after telling fans that she’d been admitted to the hospital for a blood transfusion.

While updating the public about the pregnancy loss, the model and food writer shared black and white photos of her and Legend embracing, taken immediately after the event.

Many responded to the pictures with support and encouraging words, while some questioned why they’d chosen to release pictures of such an intimate nature.

In a new interview, Legend – born John Stephens – explained that the sad incident has influenced his upcoming music, and recounted how it felt to tell the world about their experience.

“It was raw, sharing our experience,” Legend told The Guardian.

“I was worried but our instinct was to do it because people knew we were pregnant and Chrissy felt like she needed to tell the story completely about what happened.”

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend announcing the loss of their third baby in 2020 (Instagram: @chrissyteigen)

In terms of the responses they received from fans, he went on to say that he was “amazed” by how much love and support came their way.

He added: “Also, we found out how many other families have gone through this. It was a powerful and brave thing that Chrissy did to share that because it made so many people feel like they were seen and that they weren’t alone.”

The “All of Me” singer and Teigen have been married since 2013 and share two living children: daughter Luna, six, and four-year-old son Miles.