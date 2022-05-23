John Legend at the Royal Albert Hall: How to get tickets for the singer’s one-off 2023 show
The singer will perform at the London venue in 2023
John Legend has announced a one-off show at The Royal Albert Hall next year.
The 12-time Grammy winner will perform at the prestigious London venue on 5 April 2023, following the release of his forthcoming album this autumn.
Legend released new single “Dope” featuring JID last week (18 May). The track will be included on his new album, the title of which has yet to be revealed.
Known for his acclaimed song “Ordinary People” and 2004 album Get Lifted, Legend was the first African-American man to earn the prestigious EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony Awards).
How to get tickets
Fans can pre-order Legend’s eighth album now, giving them access to pre-sale tickets for The Royal Albert show from 25 May (2022).
General tickets will go on sale from 27 May at 9am GMT.
You can find more information on how to get tickets here.
Legend is also performing in London this July as part of the Somerset House Summer Series.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies