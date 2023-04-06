Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

John Lydon’s wife, Nora Forster, has died, aged 80.

Forster had Alzheimer’s disease, and the news was announced on the Twitter account belnging to the former Sex Pistols singer’s band Public Image Ltd.

“Rest in Peace Nora Forster. It is with a heavy heart that we share the sad news that Nora Forster - John Lydon’s wife of nearly five decades - has passed away,” the statement read.

“Nora had been living with Alzheimer’s for several years. In which time John had become her full-time carer. “Please respect John’s grief and allow him space.

Lydon, 67, and Forster were married for almost 50 years. Throughout her life, Forster was employed in the acting, modelling and music promotion industries, and at one time worked alongside Jimi Hendrix.

The pair met at a party hosted by Vivienne Westwood in 1975, and married four years later,

The punk singer recently wrote the song “Hawaii” as a “love letter” to his wife, and was hoping it would become Ireland’s Eurovision 2023 entry.

The song, which he performed as part of Public Image Ltd, lost out to “We are One” by Wild Youth.

After losing, Lydon said he did not regret competing and was glad that he had raised awareness of caring for someone with Alzheimer’s.

John Lydon was wife Nora Forster’s full-time carer (Getty Images for Tribeca Film Fe)

He told The Sunday Times: “We had responses from victims who said they were close to suicide but for this song.”

The singer, also known as Johnny Rotten, also said he was hoping the pair could enjoy more “adventurous times”, but said things were “not going to plan”.

““I break into tears thinking about it,” Lydon said.

“Rest in Peace Nora,” Public Image Ltd’s Twitter post continued.

“Heart felt condolences to John from Rambo and all at PiL Official.”