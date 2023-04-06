Nora Forster death: John Lydon’s wife, who had Alzheimer’s, dies, aged 80
Former Sex Pistols star was married to Forster for almost 50 years
John Lydon’s wife, Nora Forster, has died, aged 80.
Forster had Alzheimer’s disease, and the news was announced on the Twitter account belnging to the former Sex Pistols singer’s band Public Image Ltd.
“Rest in Peace Nora Forster. It is with a heavy heart that we share the sad news that Nora Forster - John Lydon’s wife of nearly five decades - has passed away,” the statement read.
“Nora had been living with Alzheimer’s for several years. In which time John had become her full-time carer. “Please respect John’s grief and allow him space.
Lydon, 67, and Forster were married for almost 50 years. Throughout her life, Forster was employed in the acting, modelling and music promotion industries, and at one time worked alongside Jimi Hendrix.
The pair met at a party hosted by Vivienne Westwood in 1975, and married four years later,
The punk singer recently wrote the song “Hawaii” as a “love letter” to his wife, and was hoping it would become Ireland’s Eurovision 2023 entry.
The song, which he performed as part of Public Image Ltd, lost out to “We are One” by Wild Youth.
After losing, Lydon said he did not regret competing and was glad that he had raised awareness of caring for someone with Alzheimer’s.
He told The Sunday Times: “We had responses from victims who said they were close to suicide but for this song.”
The singer, also known as Johnny Rotten, also said he was hoping the pair could enjoy more “adventurous times”, but said things were “not going to plan”.
““I break into tears thinking about it,” Lydon said.
“Rest in Peace Nora,” Public Image Ltd’s Twitter post continued.
“Heart felt condolences to John from Rambo and all at PiL Official.”
