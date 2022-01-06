John Mayer has been forced to pull out of a gig after testing positive for Covid-19.

The musician was due to perform as part of Dead & Company at Playing in the Sand festival, along with Grateful Dead’s Bob Weir, Mickey Hart and Bill Kreutzmann, from Friday 7 January.

In a statement posted to social media, however, the group wrote: “Today, just prior to leaving for Mexico, per his physician, John Mayer tested positive for Covid-19 and will be unable to perform at the upcoming Playing in the Sand event in Riviera Cancun.”

“The weekend will now feature Dos Hermanos con Amigos: Mickey Hart and Bob Weir with Jeff Chimenti and Oteil Burbridge, joined by Jay Lane, Tom Hamilton Jr and including special guests and sit-ins including Margo Price and others.”

They said the group still intended on having fun: “Unfortunately some of our brothers cannot make it but fun is what we’re going to have.”

Mayer’s health update arrives shortly after drummer Kreutzmann pulled out on his doctor’s advice to “take it easy” for the rest of the month, after he was taken ill during a performance.

“After a lifetime of playing special beats, it’s almost no wonder that my heart came up with its own idea of rhythm,” the musician said.

Mayer released his latest solo album, Sob Rock, in 2021. Read The Independent’s review here.