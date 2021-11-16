John Mayer confronts Taylor Swift fan who sent him online abuse

John Mayer has responded to Taylor Swift fans on Instagram who sent him messages saying he should die.

Swift and Mayer were in a relationship between 2009 and 2010 and Swift most notably wrote about their time together on the song “Dear John”.

An Instagram user initially direct messaged Mayer: “F*** yourself you ugly b**** H hope you choke on something.” They then followed up with another message saying “answer me you b****”.

Mayer then replied: “Hi Alondra, it’s John. I’ve been getting so many messages like these the past couple of days. I decided to choose your message at random to reply to. You can feel free to screen shot, share in any way you like if you want. I’m not upset, I just tend to have a curious mind and feel compelled to ask. Do you really hope that I die?”

The Instagram user then apologised to the rockstar, who accepted.

Mayer then asked: “It’s okay. I wanted to understand. So it’s a fun thing people are doing without taking into account that I might see it and be affected by it?”

The Instagram user answered: “Yeah, I guess nobody really thought you would see it or answer since you are famous and don’t interact with random people. Again, very sorry!”

Mayer then told her to “Go forth and live happy and healthy!”

As well as being in a relationship, Swift and Mayer also collaborated on “Half of My Heart” from his 2010 album Battle Studies.