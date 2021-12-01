John Mayer records song based on viral TikTok video mocking his music

Singer saw the funny side of widely shared clip

Isobel Lewis
Wednesday 01 December 2021 09:55
John Mayer has recorded his own version of a viral TikTok song that mocked his music.

The singer responded to the video by social media user Vincent Haney, who has the TikTok username @johnmayerlover3000, in which he parodied Mayer’s music.

Sitting in his car, Haney said: “Dudes who listen to John Mayer be like…” before pressing play on his car radio and singing a Mayer-inspired song.

The lyrics of the parody went: “Hanging out in your house with you, give me another chance to prove, hot dogs are my favourite food.”

On Tuesday (30 November), Mayer, who has 1.4 million followers on TikTok, shared his own response to the video.

He can be sitting in a music studio and playing his own version of Vincent’s song, which includes the additional lyrics: “They really get me in the mood.”

Mayer captioned the video: “Stitch with @johnmayerlover3000 step aside my child.”

Haney commented in response: “NO WAY.”

“Didn’t get it until I watched the original video then I LOST IT,” one fan wrote.

“Obsessed w the fact that you saw this, went to the studio, recorded it, and probably spent a good amount of time mixing it,” another commenter added.

