John Mayer records song based on viral TikTok video mocking his music
Singer saw the funny side of widely shared clip
John Mayer has recorded his own version of a viral TikTok song that mocked his music.
The singer responded to the video by social media user Vincent Haney, who has the TikTok username @johnmayerlover3000, in which he parodied Mayer’s music.
Sitting in his car, Haney said: “Dudes who listen to John Mayer be like…” before pressing play on his car radio and singing a Mayer-inspired song.
The lyrics of the parody went: “Hanging out in your house with you, give me another chance to prove, hot dogs are my favourite food.”
On Tuesday (30 November), Mayer, who has 1.4 million followers on TikTok, shared his own response to the video.
He can be sitting in a music studio and playing his own version of Vincent’s song, which includes the additional lyrics: “They really get me in the mood.”
Mayer captioned the video: “Stitch with @johnmayerlover3000 step aside my child.”
Haney commented in response: “NO WAY.”
“Didn’t get it until I watched the original video then I LOST IT,” one fan wrote.
“Obsessed w the fact that you saw this, went to the studio, recorded it, and probably spent a good amount of time mixing it,” another commenter added.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies